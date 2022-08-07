Cascades (TSE:CAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04, reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.

Cascades Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$16.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$950,105.30. In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,302,028.25. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg acquired 5,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$950,105.30. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $57,331 and have sold 216,764 shares valued at $2,187,531.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.31.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

