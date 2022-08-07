CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
CBB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CBBI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. CBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $14.38.
About CBB Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBB Bancorp (CBBI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.