Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FUN stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

