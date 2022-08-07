Celo Euro (CEUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.21 Million

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Celo Euro has a total market cap of $34.21 million and approximately $24,280.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Euro coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Euro has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo Euro alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,170.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00132240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00066807 BTC.

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro (CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Euro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.