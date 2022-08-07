Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.55. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 228,762 shares trading hands.

Celyad Oncology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile



Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.



