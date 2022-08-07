Centaur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $438.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. Centaur has a total market cap of $459,748.85 and approximately $438.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centaur has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00035220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066743 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.