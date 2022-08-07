Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.60 billion-$143.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.59 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Centene stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

