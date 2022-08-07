Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,265 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.