Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

