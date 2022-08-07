Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

