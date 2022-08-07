Cheniere Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $146.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.61.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

