Chia Network Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00763106 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014722 BTC.
About Chia Network
Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.
Chia Network Coin Trading
