Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 0.6% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.32. 1,282,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,182. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

