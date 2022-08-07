Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.86.

TSE:CGX opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.40. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$10.35 and a 52 week high of C$15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.30 million. Analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

