Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 997,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 36,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 11,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 208,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

