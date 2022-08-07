Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.