Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

CLW opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Featured Stories

