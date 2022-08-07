Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.00 million-$972.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.36 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.30.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET traded up $15.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. 22,629,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

