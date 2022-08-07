Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.00 million-$972.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.36 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.30.

Cloudflare Trading Up 27.1 %

NET stock traded up $15.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,629,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,662. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 62.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

