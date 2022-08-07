Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $45.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGNX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $97,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after acquiring an additional 619,196 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,904,000 after acquiring an additional 596,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after acquiring an additional 473,762 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

