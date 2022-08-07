CoinEx Token (CET) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and $353,873.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003954 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132462 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00034342 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066682 BTC.
About CoinEx Token
CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
