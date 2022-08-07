Comparing Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) & Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Galecto has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Galecto and Medicure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galecto 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Galecto presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 522.01%. Given Galecto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Galecto is more favorable than Medicure.

39.8% of Galecto shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Galecto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galecto and Medicure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galecto N/A N/A -$51.75 million ($2.37) -0.88 Medicure $17.17 million 0.50 -$580,000.00 $0.06 13.83

Medicure has higher revenue and earnings than Galecto. Galecto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Galecto and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galecto N/A -55.33% -52.13% Medicure 3.40% 4.28% 2.59%

Summary

Medicure beats Galecto on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers ReDS, a non-invasive medical device that offers measurement of lung fluid for the management of congestive heart failure. Further, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail pharmacies, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

