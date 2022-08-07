Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.83 million. Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

