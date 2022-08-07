Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.83 million. Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.63 EPS.

Computer Task Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 35,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Featured Articles

