Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.83 million. Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

CTG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. 35,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,259. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

