Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.83 million. Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.38. 35,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

