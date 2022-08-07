Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.83 million. Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.63 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.38. 35,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.