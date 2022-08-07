Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.19. 1,669,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.91.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

