Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.19. 1,669,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,440,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 26.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 839,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,438,000 after acquiring an additional 177,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 38.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,854,000 after buying an additional 169,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 65.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.