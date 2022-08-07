Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $12.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.16 and a 200 day moving average of $237.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

