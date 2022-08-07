Convex Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.49 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.93 or 0.00030065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $460.37 million and $8.49 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00633330 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014662 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,498,326 coins and its circulating supply is 66,400,224 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
