Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,911,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,478 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for about 7.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $155,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT opened at $28.70 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,678,986.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at $834,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,780 shares of company stock worth $9,889,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

