Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. 1,551,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

