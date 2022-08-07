CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.88.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $72.87 on Friday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 313,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

