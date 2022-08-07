COVA (COVA) Price Reaches $0.0000

COVA (COVA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $69,434.28 and $77.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

