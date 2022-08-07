Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 45,844 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.