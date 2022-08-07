Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.9% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $695.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.39 and a 200-day moving average of $686.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

