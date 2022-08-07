Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.3% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,230,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $327,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $254.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

