Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.42.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

