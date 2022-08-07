Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.61.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $484.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

