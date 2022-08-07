Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,690,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ITW opened at $210.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

