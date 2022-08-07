Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 980 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 2.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $167.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

