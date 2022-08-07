Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Cowen has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cowen to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cowen has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $40.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COWN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cowen by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

