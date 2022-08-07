Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $22.39 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.39 or 0.00096546 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and $9.70 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00132071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067376 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.