Credit Suisse Group Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $70.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.72.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its position in Nutrien by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

