Credit Suisse Group Cuts Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $6.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 11.19.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is 3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.78. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 2.75 and a 1-year high of 19.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 183.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 281,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,291,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 369,324 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.