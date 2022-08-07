Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $86.06 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,205.34 or 0.99804798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00049048 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00028652 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 125.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

