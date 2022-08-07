Critical Analysis: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vir Biotechnology and CRISPR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 3 2 0 2.40 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 6 10 0 2.63

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 96.88%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $113.27, indicating a potential upside of 39.15%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology 52.29% 96.39% 68.43% CRISPR Therapeutics 34.04% 12.77% 11.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and CRISPR Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $1.10 billion 3.65 $528.58 million $9.05 3.33 CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 6.89 $377.66 million $3.61 22.55

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.