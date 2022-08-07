Critical Review: Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sundance Energy Australia alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Southwestern Energy $6.67 billion 1.14 -$25.00 million ($1.40) -4.88

Analyst Ratings

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy Australia and Southwestern Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwestern Energy 1 6 11 0 2.56

Southwestern Energy has a consensus price target of $9.35, indicating a potential upside of 36.89%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Southwestern Energy -8.58% 185.01% 12.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

(Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.