CRYPTO20 (C20) Market Cap Tops $1.75 Million

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $7.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 62.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00066256 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,404,848 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

