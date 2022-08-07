Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 322 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 6.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $77,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $321.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.77 and its 200-day moving average is $322.21.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

